Renaissance at Carmichael Key Presentation: 28 keys “unlock potential, dreams, and the very essence of what it means to strive for and achieve a better life”

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that, as his Government handed over 28 keys, during the Renaissance at Carmichael Key Presentation Ceremony, on April 11, 2024, that they unlocked “not just doors”.

“They unlock potential, dreams, and the very essence of what it means to strive for and achieve a better life,” he noted. “This is the kind of country we are committed to building — one where every Bahamian has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their starting point.”

He added that the Renaissance at Carmichael, more than anything, represented progress.

“For far too many years, we have had insufficient affordable housing opportunities for our people,” Prime Minister Davis said. “But this administration not only believes in homeownership as a fundamental building block in wealth generation, we also generally believe in facilitating the success of the Bahamian people.”

“That belief underscores all our policies to uplift and empower,” he added. “This project is just one example of what our belief in Bahamian excellence looks like, manifested into the policies and programmes.”

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: