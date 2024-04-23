BDOC Commissioner Confirmed

An installation ceremony was held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) on Monday to confirm BDOCS Acting Commissioner, Doan Cleare as the new Commissioner.

During his remarks at the ceremony Cleare stressed the urgent need for a new correctional facility. He said, “if we don’t build that facility, and do it quicky, the hospital wouldn’t be able to handle the amount of murders and the amount of carnage that will come their way. Because why, Because we can’t correct the persons properly in our correct state.”

The new Commissioner also spoke with reporters on the sidelines of the event about his plans. “We’re going to have a review of all the policies and procedures that we are doing now and we’re going to do a massive training exercise for the staff. We have signed now almost three MOUs around that world and we have a crew going off to the US this morning, we have some going off tomorrow, we have about fifteen going off to Italy on Thursday of next week and we have thirty five going off to Rome about a month after. So we’re going to blitz the entire world in terms of our staff knowing how and what to do as it relates to corrections.”

Cleare served as the Acting Commissioner for three years before being confirmed in the position.