Remembering Priscilla Rollins

Legendary Bahamian singer Priscilla Rollins passed away over the weekend. Rollins sang the renowned Bahamian song Independence Morning which she performed last year for the 50th anniversary of independence. She was also known for the song Letter From Miami.

Musician Fred Munnings spoke with ZNS News about Rollins. He said, “Priscilla was one of the female who excelled. There were not many during her era. The only two that I can think of any predominance were maybe Elouise Lewis, who was the premiere female vocalist during that era and Maureen Duvalier, Bahama Mama. Other than that, a solo artist I’m talking about now, Priscilla probably was the next generation after those two iconic female vocalists.”

Musician Chris Fox reminisced, “there was a club on Bay Street going down East Street called Sin going out to Bay Street on the right hand side…that’s where we first heard Priscilla Rollins. It was her, Anita Brown and Beady McKenzie.”

Cedric Munnings spoke about Rollins’ impact because in the time she was one of the only female singers in the industry. “So that give her a great impact and then she was with us, the Mighty Makers, which we had and it was strong at that time.”

Priscilla Rollins was 79 years old at the time of her death.