RBPF Better Driving Campaign

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division has launched the Better Driving Campaign in an effort to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the streets.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Demetria Capron spoke with ZNS News at the intersection of University Drive and University Commons about the new initiative and listed some of the driving infractions that lead to traffic accidents. She said, “there are signs affixed that tells the drivers that they can turn left but persons are not adhering to that. They’re going in the lane that’s only to turn left and they’re going straight and that results in a number of collisions right here at this intersection.”

As part of the campaign, Capron and other Traffic Division officers presented a motorist with a free tablet and certificate for safe driving with valid license and insurance.