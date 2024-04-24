RBDF Update

Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), Dr. Raymond King was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Nassau on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the meeting he gave reporters an update on the training of officers set to be deployed to Haiti and addressed other concerns. He said, “we’re at that point where we have to rotate our personnel out to manage the stress levels. And so for us it’s really a demanding time.”

King also voiced concern and Cuban poaching in Bahamian waters. “We would have presented our concerns. The Cuban Ambassador would have acknowledged our concerns and we’re aggressively moving towards formalizing a comprehensive maritime agreement to agree.”

The Commodore also expressed his confidence in the operations of the RBDF. “We’re confident of the maritime operations that we run. We’re professional, we’re trained and we would have demonstrated that that aspect of it we have no concerns as it stands now.”

The Bahamas has committed to deploying 150 officers as part of a peacekeeping mission to Haiti led by Kenya. The RBDF is also part of a blockade on the southern border meant to intercept migrants.