RBDF 44th Anniversary Church Service

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) attended a church service on Sunday to commemorate the Force’s 44th anniversary.

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe was in attendance and addressed the officers on the upcoming deployment to Haiti. He said, “I can assure the members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, who the Commodore has put on notice, that you will be the instrument of this country in providing assistance, that the Prime Minister takes that matter seriously. That the Deputy Prime Minister, the current acting Prime Minister, takes the matter seriously. But I as Minister of National Security take the matter seriously.”

Munroe added, “we appreciate what you face in providing security for a hundred thousand square miles of an ocean state. And so rest assured that there will be no hasty actions, that there will be no impetuous designs and that we will ensure that any terms of engagement are not only reasonable and logical but as safe as can possibly be for the serving men and women of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.”

Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper was also in attendance. He told the RBDF officer that their tireless efforts are a source of national pride. “The significant number of days you serve at sea serves as a powerful deterrent to illegal activity demonstrating your unrelenting commitment. Your 53 successful boardings resulting in 8 drug arrests and a staggering 31 search and rescue operations paint a vivid picture of your Force’s multifaceted role.”

Cooper went further saying, “ensuring the RBDF is equipped with the finest tools is paramount. Craft acquisitions are ongoing with four safe boats already secured and negotiations underway for the joint purchase of six additional vessels. The 62 meter replacement vessels for HMBS A. D. Hanna, the RBDF flagship, is also well on its why to becoming a reality.”

RBDF Commodore, Dr. Raymond King said the RBDF will continue it preparation and training in respect to maritime security operations and the training of Haitian officers in support of the multinational mission to Haiti.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force was established in 1980.