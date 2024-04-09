Prime Minister On Port: “This Is Not Personal”

Prime Minister and Leader of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Hon. Philip Davis traveled to Grand Bahama over the weekend where he addressed a meeting of PLP supporters at the party’s headquarters.

One of the issues that the Prime Minister covered in his remarks was the government’s ongoing dispute with the Grand Bahama Port Authority over payment for services rendered by the government in the city of Freeport. Davis told those gathered, “you deserve an inclusive economy that generates opportunity, dignity and security. You deserve what is owed to you under that Hawksbill Creek Agreement.”

The government has sent a letter to the GBPA demanding payment of approximately $357 million within 30 days. “If they should fail to do so then we have the right to begin arbitration proceedings to collect our money.”

Davis added, “it is intolerable that the Port is not meeting critical infrastructure and development obligations. It is intolerable to let this status quo continue.”

Davis continued, “none of this is personal nor were any decisions made in haste. We had many, many meetings and exchanges before we arrived at this point. There have been too many delays and too many dead ends.”