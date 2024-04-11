PM Tours Downtown Revitalization Project

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis toured the downtown revitalization project this week. The project includes the demolition of derelict buildings east of East Street on Bay Street.

Davis told reporters, “there’s a need to increase the attractions and other initiatives for tourists who are coming here in the droves to be able to enjoy. Part of the challenges for east of East Street has been the flooding and as you would have heard in our tour the drainage system is very archaic since the early 1900s with no maintenance. You could see for yourselves the cloggage and what else has happened. The progress of development in this area did not take into account the drainage system. So for example, even the utilities infrastructure has been placed in the drainage system stop the progressive flow of water. All those are being corrected as we speak.”

The Prime Minister further stated, “we’ve been demolishing that dilapidated buildings going east of East Street. We’re thinking of perhaps considering some kind of attraction that would include an eye, some cultural and other activities east of East Street so that we can attract more of those persons off the ship to come and enjoy what we have.”

It was announced in February 2023 by Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper that demolition orders were issued for the demolition of nine buildings east of East Street on Bay Street.