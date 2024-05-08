Basketball Court Facelifts

Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) is commemorating its fifteenth anniversary by constructing fifteen community basketball courts around the country.

BSGC Chief Operating Officer, Vibert Williams gave details of the initiative at a recent press event. “We are donating fifteen 242 designed basketball courts all throughout Bahamaland, from end to end.”

Williams said the competition will run for two months. “The competition starts as soon as this message gets out to the members of the public. So as soon as you see it, you head over to Bahamas Striping Group of Companies on Facebook, you like it, you get 49 others to like it. You post your motivations for your court and the competition starts. We’re going to run it for at least two months to make sure we get enough buy in and motivation and then we’ll make a decision and get to work putting down those brand new courts in these communities.”