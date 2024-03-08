PM Davis speaks at the 75th Annual General Convention of the 39th Diocesan District

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined Governor General Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt, Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard, and a number of Cabinet Members, at the 75th Annual General Convention of the 39th Diocesan District, Bahamas Turks and Caicos Council, Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, held on March 3, 2024, at Transformation International Ministries.

Prime Minister Davis stated: “For 75 years, the 39th Episcopal District, comprising The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands – and I am advised that there are some affiliates in the United States – has demonstrated unwavering faithfulness to the kingdom of God and great love for and commitment to the growth, development and general welfare of the communities this Pentecostal ministry continues to serve.”

He also welcomed and congratulated the newly consecrated and ordained Diocesan Bishop, Dr. Anthony Farrington, this district’s fourth Diocesan Bishop.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that Governor General Pratt expressed her admiration for the council’s commitment to fostering unity, spiritual growth and community service.

“Your track record of service in the community was duly noted and admired at the highest levels in this country; and I encourage you to continue this rich legacy.”

He noted that his Government was committed to working with the church community, generally, to combat the social ills of society.

“Together, we are in a fight for the soul of this nation and we must not allow evil to triumph over good,” Prime Minister Davis stated.

“I pray for and wish you a productive 75th Annual General Convention as you reflect internally, exchange ideas, retool, restructure and reset in preparation for the fierce spiritual battle ahead…”

He added: “On behalf of my wife, Ann Marie, Deputy Prime Minister and Mrs. Cooper, the government and people of The Bahamas, congratulations to the officers and members of the 39th Episcopal District – Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Council – of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World on the occasion of this, your 75th Annual General Convention.”

“May Almighty God bless and increase your good works as He continues to pour His richest blessings on the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and your communion.”

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: