PM Attends RBPF Tech Expo

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis attended the opening ceremony for the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) Tech Expo on Monday. The expo showcases the apparatus, weapons and technology the RBPF is utilizing to prevent and solve crime in the country.

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander addressed those gathered on the grounds at police headquarters saying, “we fully adopt the government’s mandate to leverage technology in prevention of crime. Notably we are in the process of expanding the capacity of our CCTV technology to include artificial intelligence. We’re also partnering with business owners and residents through our Fusers technology to gain access to surveillance footage in the fight against crime.”

In his remarks Prime Minister Davis said the government is committed public safety and will use every tool available to combat crime. “The recent amendments to the Bail Act and the upcoming Anti Gang Legislation are just the beginning. We are moving forward aggressively with our plans to make our criminal courts more efficient to secure justice for victims and survivors of crime. These efforts signal our determination to create a zero tolerance environment for criminality ensuring that those who break the law will meet the swift and stringent consequences.”

Those interested in visiting the expo are asked to scan the QR Code on the social media of the RBPF.