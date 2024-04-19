National Security Minister states appreciation for launch of UN’s Program for Vulnerable Population Response for Bahamas Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Agencies

The United Nations’ Women Multi-Country Office (MCO) – Caribbean, and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Section within the U.S. Embassy in Nassau, launched a new program to improve the response to victims and survivors of violence and youth crime in The Bahamas.

The event was held in the Blue Marlin Ballroom at the Courtyard by Marriott, April 18, 2024. Several Officials were in attendance, including Minister of National Secretary Hon. Wayne Munroe, Senior Justice of the Supreme Court Hon. Mme. Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson, and June Collie, Senior Under Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting.

Minister Munroe delivered brief remarks, stating that with respect to safety and well-being of females, who comprise 52 percent of the population:

“It is our hope that this program will help bring to the floor and help to shine a bright light on the true number of offences committed in this country. We are grateful for this assistance in the areas that relate to addressing the circumstances after an offence is committed. We look forward to partnering on efforts and then building towards the first pivot in our crime strategy — which is prevention, and properly socializing young men and citizens” who would not opt for violence against another citizen.

Ms. Collie also delivered brief remarks. She urged citizens to pause and reflect on the number of persons who fall victim to gender-based violence.

Representative of the UN Women Multi-Country, Caribbean, Tonni Brodher and INL Director, U.S. Embassy, Nassau, Todd Christiansen also delivered brief remarks.