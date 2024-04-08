Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell recently announced the establishment of a National Advisory Committee on Agriculture.

Campbell told reporters, “the committee will comprise of approximately forty individuals and this committee will be divided into three groups. The first group is that of members, the second island representatives and the third technical advisors/assistants.”

The Minister further explained, “the members groups represents the core or nucleus of the committee. Each member will head a subcommittee of which there are ten.”

The committee is headed by Godfrey Eneas who said they wanted to bring more people to the table because too many of the Family Islands are left out. “When I was in the Ministry many years ago one of the programs we had was the construction of feeder roads, bringing new land into production. The construction of providing farmers with fencing and material to protect their livestock. And there is a lot of infrastructural work to be done in terms of upgrading the infrastructure in the agricultural sector so there’s a lot of work to be done.”