Eleuthera Gender Based Violence Volunteers

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles Laroda recently traveled to Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera where a ceremony was held for the establishment of the Gender Based Violence Family Island Coordination Council on that island.

Laroda spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines of the event. He said, “this is volunteer work and Eleuthera is really far ahead of some districts in New Providence in terms of the awareness. You saw that the high school that was here, the young males were represented and part of the strategy to end gender based violence is sensitizing young men that it is not normal, its not natural to lay hands on females. And the younger we sensitize young men, that is but a step in curbing the scourge of gender based violence.”

Also on hand was the Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera and Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting. He said it’s important that there is a presence on Eleuthera. “I’m happy that Social Services is really taken this initiative to visit all these Family Islands. I think we’re the fifth on the list as they continue to roll out this program.”

Thirty nine volunteers were inducted into the program after being trained to provide emotional help and counseling to victims and perpetrators of gender based violence.