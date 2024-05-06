Gratitude and recognition for the contributions of midwives, most acutely in these times of climate challenge

The Midwives Association of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas (MACB) commemorated the International Day of the Midwife with a conference under the theme “Midwives: A Vital Climate Solution” on May 3, 2024 at corporate offices of the Public Hospitals Authority.

The event brought together midwives, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and advocates to highlight the crucial role of midwives in addressing climate change’s impact on maternal and infant health.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Michael Darville expressed gratitude and recognition for the contributions of midwives to the Bahamian healthcare system.

“On behalf of all of us who are privileged to serve the Bahamian people, we want to thank all of our midwives. We want to let you know that we appreciate you, we respect you. We want you to do well. We need to do better with compensation, and we need to give our young nurses an opportunity,” he said.

According to Minister Darville, it is imperative to provide midwives with practical measures and recognition to secure a sustainable future for maternity and baby healthcare in The Bahamas.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the connection of midwifery and climate resilience.

“Midwives in their capacity as frontline healthcare workers are also climate champions. Climate change poses unique difficulties for mother and infant health, demanding innovative solutions and collaborative efforts,” she said.

Mrs. Davis outlined the various challenges climate change presents to maternal and infant health, from heat-related diseases to disruptions in healthcare services due to extreme weather events. She emphasized the pivotal role midwives play in mitigating these risks through their position as caregivers, educators, and advocates.

“The MACB is a prime example of the revolutionary effect that group efforts may have on the health of mothers and children,” Mrs. Davis said.

Mrs. Davis urged continued support for midwives as essential change agents in communities, particularly as the world faces the dual challenges of climate change and healthcare system resilience.

“As we celebrate International Midwives Day on May 5th, let’s reaffirm our dedication to empowering midwives as essential change agents in our communities. By working together, we can fully utilize their revolutionary potential to advance gender equality, the Sustainable Development Goals, and create strong health systems that can endure the effects of climate change,” she said.

Source: Bahamas Information Services