Comfort Smiles Celebrates Seven Years

Comfort Smiles Dental Clinic celebrated its seventh anniversary on May 1, 2024 with a fun day for staff and patrons – the culmination of a series of events to mark the occasion.

Comfort Smiles is a dream fulfilled for Dr. WelMilya Francis, who was five years-old when she first envisioned helping people boost their morale and live their best lives with healthy, brilliant smiles.

The dental practice, launched on May 1, 2017, has become a trending name and continues to raise the bar nationally as a brand of significance in the dental field. Dr. Francis is dedicated to inspiring the team and creating a positive job culture based on training, coaching, and mentorship to empower patients with their best smiles.

With 17 staff members inclusive of three doctors, two hygienists, clinical staff, and an administrative team, Comfort Smiles is committed to empowering the community with oral health care.

Dr. Francis is community-minded and service-driven. When she’s not participating in a career expo or oral health presentation, she’s speaking to students or mentoring the interns of the Practice.

On Friday, April 12, 2024 Dr. Francis and her team treated the Boys’ Mentorship Program and the top achieving students of Centreville Primary to an educational session on oral health care, free teeth cleaning, and lunch.

Dr Francis is passionate about the arts. Over the past seven years, Comfort Smiles has substantially contributed to numerous charitable initiatives, and the company remains committed to giving back. Comfort Smiles has provided numerous scholarships annually and also gives back to community and charitable organizations including but not limited to: The Cancer Society; arts and performances; food charities such as Hands for Hunger and The Red Cross; schools, local government, and churches.

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights Below: