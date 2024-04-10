Stirring The Political Pot

Former Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town, Branville McCartney recently give his take on the current political landscape.

McCartney told ZNS News, “looking at the political landscape as it is now, I think Dr. Minnis ought to have an opportunity to govern again.”

McCartney was a part of the entourage that accompanied former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Killarney, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis to Long Island over the weekend. Former Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town, Renward Wells and the current Member of Parliament for Long Island, the Hon. Adrian Gibson were also a part of the delegation.

The former minister believes that Dr. Minnis deserves a second chance at governing “in better circumstances than he had previously based on the two hurricanes and the pandemic.”

He went further stating, “you had people all about the place saying he lock us down, he lock us down. My Lord the world was lock down ey. How he went about it, I thought it was commendable.”

McCartney says he would not call himself a Free National Movement (FNM) supporter but a supporter of what is better for the country.

McCartney served as a Cabinet Minister in the Ingraham administration and later founded the Democratic National Alliance (DNA). He is also a former senator.