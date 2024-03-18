International Ombudsman Association Elects First Bahamian in History to Board of Directors

The International Ombuds Association (IOA), the professional association committed to championing Organizational Ombudsman worldwide, has elected the firsts Bahamian in its history to serve on its Board of Directors. Marisa Mason-Smith, the first official Ombudsman in The Bahamas, was elected by her peers to serve on the Board and help direct the future of the prestigious association.

The IOA is the global organization that sets standards, certifies, and supports the office and the profession of the organizational ombudsman. It comprises a high calibre of professionals including statesmen, government officials, the judiciary, academic, armed security forces, medical and insurance, CEO and leaders across the varied disciplines and industries with expert knowledge and experience.

“I am really humbled and privileged to serve on this prestigious Board, having been elected by my professional colleagues,” Mason-Smith said.

“It is such a timely appointment, especially as the Government of The Bahamas recently passed the Ombudsman Act 2024. This will pave the way for a new level of mediation and remedies that will support the proper functioning and resolution of a wide range of national affairs within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The role of the Ombudsman plays a critical and important role in all aspects of Public Service, Government Agencies, the BankingIndustry private companies and industries. civic organizations, once established and govern by the IOE Code of Ethics and Standards. An Ombudsman which means ‘Representative’ should be selected independently by an independent body and should not be affiliated with a political party for accountability and transparency purposes in resolving all conflicts and disputes in alignment with the IOA Code of Ethics and Practice.

“I salute the Government for its vision in the establishment of the Ombudsman Act and its responsibilities that will govern the implementation and execution of the Office of the Ombudsman under the International Ombudsman Association principles and bestpractices for being independent, neutral, impartial and confidential.”

Mason-Smith added: “Further, the support of the IOA will be an invaluable resource for The Bahamas as we prepare to establish, develop and promote the Ombudsman’s Office as proposed by the Government. This Office must be a trusted and independent resource and service to the people of Bahamas.

Recognizing there are different classifications of the professional Ombudsman, it is my recommendation that the Government clearly defines the role, functions and expectations of the Office of the Ombudsman to be identified and engaged for transparency purposes. This professional should be an independent person who is a trusted resource with the requisite skills and competencies independent and neutral to execute the responsibilities without prejudice and interference for all people. The policies and protocols of good governance, standardoperating procedures for the terms of operation are afundamental requirement.”

IOA members help organizational stakeholders raise patterns and concerns, navigate conflict, and manage change to support highly effective and healthy organizations.

Some 1800 professionals make up the IOA, representing countries across the globe. The membership is made up of government officials; parliamentarians; all levels within the legal fraternity; CEOs and business leaders across all industries; Chief Financial Officers; Analysts; Presidents of Universities; Medical Professionals; civil servants; and leaders across the industrial spectrum.

Mason-Smith first made ombudsman history when she became the first Ombudsman of The Bahamas in 2019. She was appointed by the University of the Bahamas to serve in this historic post, providing consulting, mediation and negotiation, and giving impartial, neutral, andconfidential third party assistance to its stakeholders including students, faculty, staff and administrators.

Her pioneering work led to her making history once again by being elected to the Board of the International Ombuds Association (IOA). The new Board will serve for a period of three years. The newly elected directors will take office at the IOA on April 3, 2024.

Ms. Mason Smith recognizes and applauds the University of the Bahamas for their vision in establishing the first Office of the Ombudsman in the Bahamas which has proven groundbreaking and beneficiary to the University and its stakeholders by entrusting her leadership, professional expertise and capacity to lead and manage the role. This position reported directly to the Board of Trustees. Ms. Mason-Smith would like to publicly thank the University for their confidence to serve in this role which has proven to be most rewarding and fulfilling in her career to date.

She served with excellence in the post until December 2023.

Ms. Mason-Smith has recently transitioned as the CEO of People First International, a Human Resource and Development Company that provides HR management and development services, conflict resolution and mediation, executive coaching and mentoring. The ConsultingCompany supports organizations in increasing productivity, job performance, through talent acquisition, onboarding, creating employee policies, procedures and handbooks, building strong teams with a focus on organizational culture, strategic change management principles that drives accountability and profitability.

The President of the IOA is Alicia Booker, PhD. Two current directors on the IOA Board – Jenn Mahony of Boston Children’s Hospital and Jacqueline Villafane of the American Red Cross – will be serving their second term. The newly-elected board members include Marisa Mason-Smith, People First International Consulting; Julie A. Murdoff, Howard Hughes Medical Institute/Janelia Research Campus; and Lisa C. Yamagata-Lynch, University of Tennessee.

Source: Felicity Darville