Increase In Complaints Against Police

Clayton Fernander, Commissioner of Police

Commissioner Of Police, Clayton Fernander released the 2023 crime statistics at a press conference on Monday. Among the numbers revealed was a 40% increase in the amount of complaints against police officers in 2023.

Fernander said, “where we find that they go contrary they are charged and put before the court. We want to build that trust with the Bahamian people that they want to know that they’re police officers are with them and not against them. So we want to ensure that discipline is the order of the day. For this top team discipline is the order of the day and that when you breach it’s a penalty or even cost you your job.”

In 2023 there were 192 complaints against police officers, 101 of the case are under active investigation.