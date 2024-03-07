Celebrity Athletes Tee off at Baha Mar’s 2nd Annual Casino Celebrity Golf Invitational

Last month, several celebrity athletes enjoyed an exclusive getaway to Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas as part of a two-day Celebrity Golf Invitational including NFL Hall of Famer Buffalo Bills Bruce Smith, former NFL Atlanta Falcons/ Philadelphia Eagles Michael Vick, former NFL Kansas City Chiefs Jamaal Charles, former NFL Hall Of Famer Tampa Bay Buccaneers Warren Sapp, former MLB Boston Boston Red Sox / NY Yankees Roger Clemens, former MLB Atlanta Braves /New York Yankees David Justice, former NFL Atlanta Falcons / Washington Redskins Deangelo Hall, former NFL Washington Redskins / Tennessee Titans Brian Orakpo, former NFL Dallas Cowboys Keith Brooking, former Heisman and NFL Tennessee Titans Vince Young, former NFL Cincinnati Bengals Takeo Spikes and more.

The second annual weekend-long tournament commenced on Friday, February 23rd with practice rounds on Baha Mar’s 18-hole signature Jack Nicklaus golf course, Royal Blue, players and guests then wrapped up the evening with a special reception at ECCHO, Baha Mar’s multifunctional creative exhibit space for local and international artists. The festivities continued on Saturday at the Royal Blue Tavern with breakfast before participants teed off for the final day of the Celebrity Invitational, which concluded with Former MLB Braves Pete Smith and his amateur partners winning the tournament.