Hundreds Attend The Coconut Festival

The Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama

By: Andrew Coakley- Bahamas Information Services

As hundreds of Grand Bahamians flocked to the famous site of the Pelican Point Coconut Festival on Monday, April 1, 2024, Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey reminded them that it was fitting to acknowledge the progress Pelican Point residents have made in rebuilding their community following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“So, let us take this opportunity to thank the Almighty God and celebrate together as fellow islanders, neighbors and friends united in our love for Grand Bahama and our shared Bahamian heritage,” said Minister Moxey during the official opening of the 24th edition of the Coconut Festival.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Coconut Festival Committee, my team at the Ministry for Grand Bahama, especially the Beautiful Grand Bahama team, who restored this site after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. And to all those who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible. Your dedication and passion has brought us together today in this joyous celebration.”

Minister Moxey said that her Ministry was more than happy to be a sponsor of this year’s Coconut Festival, as it aligns with the Ministry’s vision for Grand Bahama’s bcoming the home of entertainment.

She pointed out that festivals like the Coconut Fest serve as a tribute to the legacy of Bahamian ancestors passed down through generations. Such festivals, she added, become a recognition of the country’s rich Bahamian heritage and culture through music and great, great food.

The annual Coconut Festival attracts thousands of Bahamians and visitors to the quaint community of Pelican Point, where the coconut becomes the main attraction and is featured in every meal, dessert and drink served on festival grounds.

“Once again, I welcome you all to the annual Pelican Point Coconut Festival,” said Minister Moxey. “Enjoy the coconut delights, games, music and entertainment and every aspect of our culture. May this day be filled with laughter, love and the spirit of our beautiful island.

“So, on this day, Monday, April 1, 2024, Easter Monday, in the beautiful settlement of Pelican Point I hereby declare Coconut Festival 2024 officially opened.”

Also bringing remarks at the festival was leader of the Official Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard, who spoke on behalf of Kwasi Thompson, the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama. Pintard noted that festivals have been an important part of the Ministry of Tourism and the Bahamas’ product development and promotion of the country for decades.

He noted that the Coconut Fest is the result of the ingenuity and creativity of the people of east Grand Bahama.

“I would like to single out the committee for this Festival, led by Cathy Laing and others who in 1998, had a vision to take one of the local, iconic fruits of the island – the coconut – and popularize it by making sure that drinks and meals were developed based on this particular product. Of course they infused into the cuisine the culture of the Bahamas.”

Pintard said that the Orange Economy in The Bahamas is exploding, and he congratulated all of those who contribute to it.

(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)