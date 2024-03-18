Groundbreaking for research and training facility in Long Island expands BAMSI’s reach across the Family Islands

The Groundbreaking Ceremony for a Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) on Long Island, is reflective of the Government’s broader vision to expand economic reach across the Family Islands.

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we break ground for the new Research and Training Facility here in McKanns, Long Island,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper in his Keynote Address on Monday, March 18, 2024.

“This facility, a proud extension of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute, represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to education, economic development, and environmental stewardship,” he told residents, including businesspersons and other officials.

Mr. Cooper underscored the importance of the facility and what it would mean for Long Island and the overall economic development of the country.

“First and foremost, the establishment of this facility underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and expanding educational opportunities in Agriculture and Marine Science,” he stressed.

“The establishment of this facility aligns with the Government’s Blueprint for Change, reflecting our broader vision to expand BAMSI’s reach across the Family Islands.”

He also explained that it is designed not only to serve the bright minds of Long Island but also to welcome individuals from other southern islands of The Bahamas.

“This inclusivity is a testament to our belief in unity and shared progress. Our oceans are vital to our way of life, influencing climate, providing food, and sustaining biodiversity.”

The studies conducted at BAMSI, in partnership with other reputable organizations, will delve deep into marine research, exploring the impacts of environmental changes on climate and sea life. And, through this collaborative effort, the government aims to safeguard the country’s marine resources for future generations.

“Beyond academia, this facility brings with it a wave of economic revitalization for Long Island,” said the deputy prime minister. “It promises job creation, entrepreneurship opportunities for our farmers through greenhouse and container farms, and a platform for researchers keen on marine or agricultural studies.”

He added that this economic boost is a step towards self-reliance and sustainability for the community, while putting in place infrastructure free of charge. The facility will also be used for meetings, social events, and other community gatherings, reinforcing that it belongs to everyone.

“It is a place for learning, celebration, and collective decision-making. It is a step towards national growth, education for all, and sustainable development, reinforcing our commitment to not just today’s Bahamians but to future generations,” the deputy prime minister said.

He concluded that Long Island is a perfect place to launch this project.“There is hardly anywhere in The Bahamas where the sense of community is stronger, or that holds the growth potential.

“Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of the Research and Training Facility as a beacon of hope, opportunity, and progress,” he said.

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: