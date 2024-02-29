GB Shipyard’s CFO On State Of The Art Docks

Chief Financial Officer of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, Linda Turnquest addressed the Grand Bahama Business Outlook this week where she outlined the company’s plans for two new state of the art docks.

Turnquest told those in attendance, “we will break our own record of having the largest floating dock in the hemisphere where we then will have the largest floating dock in the entire world. These docks equipped with cutting edge technology and world class infrastructure will not only bolster our capabilities but also cement our status as a global leader in ship repair.”

The 2XL and mega docks are currently being constructed in China and are expected to be in country in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Turnquest further explained, “each dock will have four liebherr cranes. We’ve already started dredging the facility for the new dock footprints. It will have new dock mooring piles designed for CAT 5 hurricanes. We’re going to be extending our finger pier to 722 feet. Obviously we’re going to need power upgrade, waste treatment plant upgrade, piping systems upgrade and potable water provision upgrade. That’s our Grand Bahama Shipyard transformation project.”

According the Chief Financial Officer the Shipyard is booked until 2029. “Our clientele includes industry giants such as Carnival, Holland America, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Virgin, Viking, Norwegian Cruise Lines and MSC. They attest to the test and the confidence placed in Grand Bahama Shipyard.”

The project is estimated to cost approximately $600 million.