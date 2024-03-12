Forestry Unit ‘Green Fridays’

Amano Williams, Forestry Asst III, Bahamas Forestry Unit, giving a talk on the importance of trees

The Bahamas Forestry Unit continued its celebration of Green Fridays, as part of Forestry Awareness Week in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. The Unit visited Forest Heights Academy and Patrick J. Bethel High School, Amano Williams, Forestry Asst. III, spoke with the students on the importance of trees.

The students also participated in planting Seagrape and Hibiscus Trees that were donated by the Unit. This day was also recognized as International Day of Women, and to show support and that females can get their hands dirty, female students planted one of the trees by themselves.

The Forestry Unit of The Bahamas is actively engaging the public by planting trees on Fridays. “Green Fridays” kick starts this year’s activities in recognition of World Forestry Day on March 21st. This year’s global theme is “Forest and Innovation”.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Forest Heights Academy along with the Bahamas Forestry Unit teamForest Heights Academy female students planting the Seagrape Tree donated by the Bahamas Forestry UnitA Seagrape Tree planted at Patrick J. Bethel High School in Marsh Harbour, Abaco