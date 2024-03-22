Forestry Awareness Week Celebrated at Anatol Rodgers Senior High School

The Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources joined students of Anatol Rodgers Senior High School, March 21, to observe Forestry Awareness Week (FAW). Since 2012, the United Nations General Assembly set aside March 21 to recognize International Day of Forests, also known as World Forestry Day. This year’s theme is “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”.

A statement from the Forestry Unit in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources provides the following description of forests: “Forests are essential for sustaining life on earth, providing numerous environmental, social, and economic benefits. They serve as vital carbon sinks, mitigate climate change, regulate water cycles, preserve biodiversity, and offer recreational opportunities. Moreover, forests support livelihoods for millions of people worldwide, particularly in rural areas.

“Despite their significance, forests face numerous threats, including deforestation, degradation, wildfires, invasive species, and climate change. These challenges jeopardize the integrity and resilience of forest ecosystems, endangering their ability to provide essential services to society. That’s why being innovative is key to addressing these challenges effectively. By harnessing technological advancements, adopting sustainable practices, and fostering collaboration across sectors, we can develop innovative solutions to conserve and manage forests more efficiently.”

Before engaging in a brief chat with the 11th graders, teachers and representatives of Waterkeepers Bahamas (NGO), Minister Lightbourne observed the students as they transplanted what were once red mangrove seedlings, the next stage of their work in the National Mangrove Planting Project.

Biology teacher Keva Lockhart explained, “Mangroves are a part of our curriculum and they started planting some 100 [red] mangrove seeds in October, 2023. Some did not catch. Tomorrow the students will join the mangrove planting project at Adelaide beach [as part of FAW].” Minister Lightbourne shared the significance of the week..

“This is where we recognize the importance of planting trees, preserving trees and trees to our way of life on the whole,” he said.

“Not only do mangroves provide the oxygen that we breathe but it is a habitat for most of the food we eat. If it wasn’t for mangroves we would not be the country that we are today. The sea would be totally different and we would not have conch, snappers and groupers as our main dishes. It’s important to conserve fish smartly, make sure you do your part to preserve the environment and keep the mangroves clean. Development has to be sustainable and safe.

“The Bahamas is situated in a hurricane belt and we know that mangroves and corals create a barrier for the wind/seas where we are protected at a certain level. It’s important that we preserve this important feature of our sea forests — as forests can be on the sea or land.

“What you have done today brings us to the climax of this week — planting these to create mangroves. A lot of fish will come where you plant [these]. They will reproduce and cause us to have more food to eat.”

He encouraged the students to continue research on the topic of mangroves.

“Happy Forestry Awareness Week!” he said.

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: