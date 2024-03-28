Bahamian Diplomat Returns Home

Bahamas Charge d’Affaires to Haiti, Captain Godfrey Rolle stated his support for the deployment of officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to Haiti as part of a peace keeping mission led by Kenya.

Rolle said, “Haiti alone, their law enforcement agency, the police can’t do it on their own. Like I’ve said before they’ve been doing a good job, they’ve been pushing back against the gang but they can’t do it on their own. The capability of the Defence Force is in maritime and so I think their role as a part of any mission ought to be in the maritime part of it which means it is, I think, fairly unlikely for Defence Force officers to actually be stationed in Haiti. That of course is a government decision, that of course the leadership of the Defence Force are to determine, but I think the role that I understand that we might be playing is the one that we are must capable of doing.”

The Bahamian diplomat has represented The Bahamas in Haiti for the past ten years. He and staff members recently left the country due to security concerns as unrest continues. “I have found that the politicians in Haiti just can’t seem to come to an agreement. To me it seems that everybody wants to be the chief and nobody wants to be the indian. So until Haitian themselves decide to come together and say this is our country we have to come together. I’m not going to get everything that I want, the other person not going to get everything but there has to be some points of compromise in order to get that country to move ahead.

Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry resigned earlier this month.