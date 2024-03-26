Mayaguana Drug Bust

Hundreds of pounds of suspected cocaine were transported to the capital on Monday afternoon from the island of Mayaguana where police arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with the bust.

Police Public Affairs Officer, Inspector Cessarine White was at Odyssey Airport where the drugs were off loaded from a United States Coast Guard aircraft. She briefed reporters on the tarmac saying, “the estimated street value and weight is not known at this time.”

On the suspect arrested by police in Mayaguana White said, “I can report to you because of the intelligence led policing we were able to take into custody a Brazilian national believed to be in his late 30s.”

According to police, officials were alerted to activity at the Mayaguana Airport at approximately 1:00 am on Tuesday morning. Officers from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, Bahamas Drug Enforcement Unit and Mayaguana Police responded and discovered a single engine Cessna had landed. As officers approached the aircraft the occupants exited and ran into nearby bushes. The suspected cocaine was found upon a search of the aircraft.

As for the suspect that remains at large White said, “we will certainly leave no stone unturned to bring quick resolution to this investigation.”

Police reported later in the day that the drugs weighed 850 pounds and had an estimated street value of $7.5 million.