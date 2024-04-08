Soul Saving Weekend for LCMI Church “Reaping the Harvest”

Host Pastor Bishop Valentino Williams

More than 20 individuals gave their lives to Christ and were baptised by water in a revolutionary weekend hosted by Life Changers Ministries International (LCMI).

Hundreds turned out to participate in the “Reaping the Harvest” Crusade that took place under a big tent on the corner of Carmichael & Bacardi Road near LCMI Church, as well as at Goodman’s Bay where the water baptism took place.

Reaping the Harvest Crusade under the tent was held Wednesday, March 27 to Friday, march 29, 2024 at 6:30pm nightly. The water baptism was held on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30am. The crusade was led by LCMI Bishop Valentino Williams and Pastor Celopatra Williams.

At the start of this year, Bishop Williams exclaimed that 2024 is “The Year of Abundant Harvest” at Life Changers Ministries International. He went on to say that there were 7 areas that an abundant harvest would be reaped for the people of God.

This past Easter weekend, LCMI would tap into 1 of those areas as they hosted their first of four “Reaping the Harvest Crusades” scheduled for 2024.

“The purpose of this crusade was to reap souls for the kingdom of God,” Bishop Williams said.

“Matthew 9:37-38 says: ‘The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few; Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth laborers into his harvest’. This scripture would be the bedrock of why this crusade was necessary.”

Three nights of power packed, life transformative teachings compelled at least 25 people to be transformed by the marvelous light of Christ. On the opening night of the crusade, Bishop Williams taught attendees that their history does not determine their destiny. On night two, Executive Pastor Dr. Cleopatra Williams declared that their “case was dismissed”! On the third and final night, Pastor Alex Davis declared to those in attendance that they are “marked for victory”!

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Pastor Cleopatra Williams “Case Dismissed”Bishop Valentino Williams, The MP for Golden Isles The Honorable Vaughn Miller & Ministers of the GospelPastor Alex Davis “Marked For Victory”Crowd ShotCrowd ShotBaptismal CandidateThe youngest candidate participating in this sacred act of water baptismBishop Valentino Williams at the water baptismal exerciseAltar MinistryAltar MinistryAltar MinistryCity Eats Food Truck on site to give out meals and beverages

Altar Ministry