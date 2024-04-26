The Governor of Hunan Province, China, welcomed on Official Visit with luncheon at Sapodilla restaurant

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey welcomed to The Bahamas the Governor of Hunan Province of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Mao Weiming with a luncheon at Sapodilla Restaurant, upon his arrival in Nassau, April 23, 2024. His Excellency was on Official Visit to The Bahamas. On his visit he participated in a tour of the Critical Care block of Princess Margaret Hospital and affirmed the collaboration between The Bahamas and China to provide corrective eye surgery for Bahamians with visual impairment, through the Brightness Action initiative; he also signed a cooperative Sister Province/Island Relationship Agreement between Grand Bahama Island and Hunan Province, to be of benefit both parties; and he attended a ceremony to donate to the Ministry of Agriculture, tractors and agricultural machinery worth over $50,000 to improve local farming efficiency and food production.

From: Bahamas Information Services