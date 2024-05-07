Launch Of $44M East End BEST Project

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis traveled to Grand Bahama this week where he took part in the launch ceremony of the Bahamas Education Sector Transformation (BEST) Project.

In his remarks Davis told attendees, “the goal of the BEST Project is to enhance our education system making it more efficient, inclusive, gender responsive, relevant and resilient. By investing in infrastructure, curriculum development, teacher training and technology integration we will create an environment where every learner can thrive and reach their full potential.”

The Prime Minister added, “we cannot afford to let another year go by without making the necessary investments and rolling out the needed reforms to create a better future for education in The Bahamas. Not when education is so closely tied to productivity and economic growth.”

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin was also in attendance. She spoke to the importance of education to national development. “A soundly educated population is germane to achieving socioeconomic goals including enhancing gross domestic product through increasing productivity, higher levels of economic performance and lower levels of poverty.”

For her part, the Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey said the investment will bring long awaited relief to the students, parents and teachers of East Grand Bahama.

The BEST Project is a $44 million collaboration between the Caribbean Development Bank and the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training that includes school repair and construction and provide professional development for educators.