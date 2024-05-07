Container Farms handed over to BAMSI 

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell, delivers remarks during a ceremony for the official handover of two container farms to BAMSI on Monday, May 6, 2024 by the principals of Eeden Farms at the Airport Industrial Park. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson).

A ceremony was held to mark the official handover of two container farms to Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), by the principals of Eeden Farms at Airport Industrial Park, May 6, 2024. In attendance were the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell and officials of the ministry.

Minister Campbell said that the occasion marked a major turning point in the country’s farming industry. “Today marks a new era in agriculture in the country,” he said. “This advances the government’s goal of reducing food imports by 25% by the year 2025. The containers, he said, would be going to North Andros and Eleuthera, with more coming in the future for other islands.

President of BAMSI, Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, said that the container farms offer an innovative means of meeting the country’s food supply.

“The introduction of container farming introduces a paradigm shift in agriculture, as it employs a new approach to an old tradition and reduces some of the past limitations in agriculture, ” she said. She also explained how the use of the container farms will be integrated into BAMSI’s educational platform.

Co-founders of Eeden Farms, Lincoln Deal and Gilbert Kassar, also delivered remarks. They both gave an overview of the container farms and discussed some of their major attributes, which include innovation, maximum production with minimum waste, higher yield regardless of climate conditions, the ability to bring food closer to people, availability of food year-round, 99% reduction in the use of water and the merging of technology to a traditional practice.

By BETTY VEDRINE/Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: