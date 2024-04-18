FNM Memorial Service For Don Saunders

The Free National Movement (FNM) hosted a memorial service for the late Don Saunders at its headquarters on Mackey Street on Wednesday evening. At the time of his passing Saunders, who was the former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines, served as a Deputy Chairman of the FNM.

FNM Deputy Chair, Heather Hunt shared details of what could be expected of the event before it got underway. She said, “we’re here just having a celebration and a memorial service for Don Saunders, me fellow Deputy Chairman. You know he would have passed away tragically a few weeks ago. He’s going to be funeralized on Friday and of course he’ll lay in the House Of Assembly tomorrow. But this is just our time as the FNM to come and pay respects to him. He’s our brother and he’s our colleague. We’ve been through thick and thin with him and so that’s what we’re here doing tonight just celebrating his life.”

The event was attended by past and present parliamentarians, past and present party officers, members and supporters including Party Leader and Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Michael Pintard and former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.