Five Males, One Female Arraigned In School Brawl

Six students involved in Monday’s brawl at Eight Mile Rock High School on the island of Grand Bahama were arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The group comprising of five males and one females were charged with grievous harm. All of the defendants pleaded not guilty and said they preferred that the matter remain in the Magistrate’s Court instead of moving to the Supreme Court.

Among the defendants was a 19 year old who was also charged in connection with destroying the uniform of a police officer in addition to the other charges. He was granted bail in the amount of $5,000 for the charge.

Attorney Paco Deal represented two of the defendants and spoke with ZNS News outside of the courthouse about the matter. He said, “it’s not good for our students. It’s not good for our schools. It’s not good for the authority we place in our schools to be challenged and so we’re just doing all we can to bring this to some conclusion.”

Deal went further saying, “we go to school for our education. We go to school to be taught obedience and discipline. We don’t go to school to challenge authority. We don’t go to school to pretend that we’re in charge. We don’t go to school to indulge in wrongdoing. We go to school to educate ourselves to try and become productive citizens.”

The defendants were all granted bail in the amount of $7,500 and are expected to return to court in June 2024.