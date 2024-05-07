Chamber President On PM’s Address

President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, James Carey reacted to a speech delivered by Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis at a Chamber meeting on Monday.

Carey spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines of the meeting after Davis’ presentation. He said, “truly I think its something that we needed and this was the right time. And I think those who came out made the right decision to come and hear it first hand and they have something to take back. I’m sure as we analyze this and talk about where we’re going and start looking at things I think its going to be a great direction ultimately for us. I don’t know what that Port Authority’s take is on this but he restated what had been said already.”

The Chamber President added, “his tone was I think the correct tone. He was certainly on a mission and I think his whole demeanor is that he would like to see the ills that ails Freeport resolved and the city emerge and move forward.”

The Prime Minister’s speech was about the deficiencies in the running of the city of Freeport by the Grand Bahama Port Authority. The government and the Port Authority are also currently locked in a dispute about reimbursement to the government of more than $300 million for services rendered per a clause in the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.