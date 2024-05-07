Fetus Found

Police are investigating the discovery of the body of a fetus at a gas station on Gladstone Road on Tuesday.

The body was found in the dumpster of a bathroom on the outside of the service station. Police Press Liaison, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings provided available details at the time of the incident. She said, “His Majesty’s Coroner was on scene and so she will be assisting with the investigations into this incident.”

Skippings appealed to the public to reach out if they are going through a difficult time. “Reach out to somebody. Do not try to take things into your own hands. Do not try to cause any injury to yourself. There’s always someone that you can talk to. Social Services has a hotline, there is community counseling and assessment unit. You have your Pastors. You have Guidance Counsellors. Everybody has someone that they can speak to in this country. I want you to utilize the resources and the persons that we have.”

It was revealed later on Tuesday that a 24 year old female was in hospital guarded by the police in connection with this incident.