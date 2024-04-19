Falcons Boys Club After School Institute Ceremony

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis traveled to Grand Bahama on Thursday where he attended the opening ceremony for the Falcon’s Boys Club After School Institute.

Also in attendance was Officer In Charge of the Northern Bahamas, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles. In her remarks she said, “programs such as this, one that helps to guide young men to become productive citizens in our communities.”

The keynote address was delivered by Prime Minister Davis. He said, “I can tell you that you don’t have to be from Nassau to dream big and to do big things in this country. I am confidant that the Free Vocational After School Institute is just one of the many opportunities to come to you, take advantage of it, learn, grow, apply it to you life and use it as a stepping stone to greatness.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prime Minister Davis and the other government officials in attendance were given a tour of the Champs Community Center Free Vocational Institute.