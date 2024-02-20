Min. of Agriculture and Marine Resources Defends Water Works at Arawak Cay

Arawak Cay’s Site Operations Manager Leyvon Miller operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, reaffirms an unwavering commitment to transparent communication amidst ongoing concerns surrounding the water pipe replacement project within the area.

Despite recent assertions from the Arawak Cay Vendors Association president and other vendors regarding alleged lack of communication, Miller emphasizes proactive engagement with the association, stating, “We have advised the president of what we intended to do, and we also told him that we would do our best to ensure that we didn’t interrupt business.”

However, Miller highlights unforeseen challenges related to tidal issues, noting that low tide for the next two weeks will occur between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Consequently, workers must operate during these specific times to conduct necessary digging. Despite assurances that workers will also work during night and early morning hours, Miller says that the tide dictates the primary schedule.

“We have done our best to keep them abreast of any updates as things progress,” Miller states, underscoring ongoing efforts to maintain open communication channels with the vendors’ association.

This information was shared with reporters during an interview held on the sidelines of an event at the British Colonial Hotel on Monday, February 19th.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Hon. Jomo Campbell, also provides assurance. “There are certain things that are beyond our control, but the benefit of this project will far outweigh the minimal disruption faced on a temporary basis,” he said. The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources remains steadfast in fostering collaborative relationships with all stakeholders with a commitment to prioritize the well-being and interests of Arawak Cay’s vibrant vendor community.

From: Bahamas Information Services