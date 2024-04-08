Expansion of the National School Breakfast Pilot Programme

Standing from left are Ms. Higgs, acting director of Education; Ms. Dominique McCartney-Russell, Minister Hanna-Martin, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lorraine Symmonette-Armbrister, and deputy director of schools management Mrs. Janice Moss. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson)

The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training announced an expansion to the ministry’s National School Breakfast Pilot programme during a press conference at the Ministry’s offices Friday, April 5, 2024.

Minister Hanna-Martin said “We noticed that school attendance had improved at the first eight schools in the programme and so we decided to expand the number.”

She said that starting Monday, April 8, 2024 five New Providence schools would be added to the list: These are the Yellow Elder Primary, CW Sawyer Primary, Stephen Dillet Primary, EP Roberts Primary and Woodcock Primary schools.

The minister said even with the expansion the budgeted amount of one million dollars is not exceeded. She said the expansion means that 2,300 more students will have the opportunity to receive breakfast. Acting Senior Education Officer Ms. Daisy Higgs added that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we are passionately committed to ensuring that our students have the support they need.”

By STIRLING STRACHAN/Bahamas Information Services