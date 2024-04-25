Environment State Minister updates ‘Our Ocean’ forum on The Bahamas as SIDS leader in sustainable tourism

The Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State-Minister in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, recently led a delegation to Athens, Greece, where he addressed the 9th Our Ocean Conference. (Photos/Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources)

In his remarks at the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Athens, Greece, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State-Minister in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, pledged The Bahamas’ unwavering commitment to the practice of sustainability and emphasized that the nation remains dedicated to the development of innovative measures to adapt to, and mitigate harm to the oceanic environment.

He shared challenges and successes of The Bahamas as a leader in sustainable tourism as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS). The conference was held April 15-17, 2024 on the theme “Our Ocean – An Ocean of Potential” . It marked the official launch of Sustainable Tourism in the Mediterranean.

The conference focused on these topics:*Sustainable tourism in coastal areas and Islands*Reduction of marine plastic and micro-plastic pollution*Green transition in the Mediterranean Sea and*Green Shipping

Minister Lightbourne told participants that the health of The Bahamas’ seas, oceans and marine ecosystems is threatened by:*Unsustainable practices, such as illegal discharges into the marine environment*Marine litter, such as discarded fishing gear and micro-plastics*Illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing*Unsustainable shipping and tourism activities

He said, “We must have a common response to these challenges that propel us into action both separately and collectively – and to determine the most effective sustainable initiatives that will serve as the antidote to our common, global, environmental threat.”

He noted the effects of rising ocean temperatures, the exposure of residents to threats, hurricanes and extreme coral bleaching. “The crippling impact to our coastal communities have put our country at the forefront of the climate crisis, with immediate responses needed to alleviate calamity.

“We have built resilience in these areas by implementing ecosystem-based solutions. The government has adopted a No Net Loss approach to mangroves, corals and pine forests. We have enacted a ban on selected single-use plastics that prohibits these items from import. We are training and retooling professionals across sectors to address our local, regional and international challenges.

“The Bahamas is investing millions of US dollars to the effective management of our Marine Protected Areas, which includes equipping Protected Area Managers to patrol, protect and conserve our natural environment,” he said.

State-Minister Lightbourne also outlined some of the initiatives that have been launched in The Bahamas in alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #14 — Sustainable Oceans/Life Below Water.

They are:

1. Mission for MangrovesIn 2022, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation launched Mission for the Mangroves which promotes mangrove stock replenishment and regeneration. Mangroves are also a protected species in country since 2021, under the Forestry Act.

2. The Coral Reef Restoration Project Launched in 2023, the project facilitates the establishment of Coral Nurseries through a network of dive operators who offer out-planting packages to visiting divers. The project aims to establish and maintain 50 Coral Nurseries across the Bahamian archipelago.

3. Economic Growth/Decent Work – SDGs 8,11, 13The Andros Community-based Tourism Cluster Project seeks to position Andros as the premier ecotourism destination within the country, fostering economic diversification within tourism.

4. Nature-based services at BAMSI (Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute)

BAMSI is a tertiary institution for Marine Science that offers nationally accredited certification courses in flats-fishing and nature tourism, particularly for youth. To underscore the Government’s commitment to Sustainable Tourism, legislation has been enacted that requires flats-fishing guides in The Bahamas, to be certified and licensed. In January of this year, 40 trained and newly certified Guides graduated from BAMSI. These projects are transformative and focus on creating a tourism sector that is environmentally sustainable, intent on preserving nature, communities, and culture.

More photo highlights below: