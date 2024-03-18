Eleuthera Clean Up Campaign

An island wide clean-up was carried out on Eleuthera recently. Eleven companies received contracts to conduct the exercise.

McGreg’s Landscaping of Wemyss Bight was one of the companies that secured a contract. Proprietor McGregor Young spoke with ZNS News about what it means to him, “I was chosen amongst very few contractors and it did a very, very good impact on my company itself and the community that I serve.”

Melanie Roach of Caribbean Pavement Solutions said, “we wanted to have massive participation from the local community residents. So we were able to identify some eleven small contractors who had the trucks available to assist in cleaning up the debris both from residents yards as well as along the verges.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs and Member of Parliament for South and Central Eleuthera, the Hon. Clay Sweeting said the week began a few weeks ago. “If you’ve seen the dumpsters throughout Bannerman Town in the south to Governor’s Harbour, Hatchett Bay, JC. You’d see the amount of dumpsters, I don’t even think they quite have a count because some of the items are large and they just been continuing doing the work. When you see the difference in these communities from when it started to now its amazing.”

According to Minister Sweeting clean up exercises will be carried out in more communities.