Easter Giveback

Change Ministries International distributed approximately 1,000 pairs of shoes to those in need over the Easter holiday weekend.

The church is pastored by Bishop Samuel and Pastor Carmen Cornish. Pastor Cornish spoke with ZNS News about the giveback initiative. She said, “we did shoes for our back to school giveaway where we had single mothers came literally with tears rolling down their eyes and say I didn’t know where I was going to get the money from to get my child a pair of shoes to get them back in school. And so we want to put a child in a pair of shoes, not just to get them to church, but to get them through just the course of their life.”