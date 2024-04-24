Dr. Darville highlights the potential of regenerative medicine supported by a regulatory framework

Min. Of Health & Wellness Hon. Dr. Michael Darville

The Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville presented to parliament measures aimed at prolonging the lives of Bahamians and others who seek innovative healthcare in the country.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Dr. Darville laid on the table, The Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Bill, 2024, that aims to repeal and replace the current Stem Cell Research and Therapy Act, 2013 (Ch. 235B).

The proposed measure also seeks to address the life changing benefits longevity and regenerative medical therapies will have on thousands of Bahamians and international clients while safeguarding their well-being.

“This Davis-led administration remains steadfast in its commitment outlined in our Blueprint for Change to progressively improve and positively impact the lives and livelihoods of Bahamians everywhere,” Dr. Darville said.He shared that The 2013 Stem Cell Act established the National Stem Cell Ethics Committee (NSCEC) as the competent legal authority to grant approval for all stem cell research and therapy-taking place in The Bahamas. The NSCEC convened its first meeting in the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) conference room on Monday, January 14th, 2014.

“Over the past decade more than 1000 patients have received life-saving health benefits in The Bahamas from these advanced regenerative therapies manufactured in cGMP laboratories in the United States and Europe by highly reputable biotech companies,” Dr. Darville reported.He observed that The Bahamas has always held an unparalleled position of being a tourism destination offering more than the regular sun, sand and sea experience. And, when you combine the possibilities of tourism and medicine as found in the provisions of this Bill, it will create an unchartered path for multiple successes.

In this vein, this new Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Bill 2024 represents a balanced approach to promoting innovation in healthcare while safeguarding the welfare of patients and upholding ethical standards.“By fostering these therapies, we can potentially alleviate the burden of chronic diseases, reduce healthcare costs, and improve overall quality of life for our citizens,” Dr. Darville said.

He added that by embracing the potential of regenerative medicine and providing a regulatory framework to support its development, we ensure that our country remains at the forefront of medical advancement and modernization.

Some key provisions of the Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Bill 2024 include: The establishment of a National Longevity and Regenerative Therapy Board that will foster innovation in this emerging field, promote local standards and best practices, and encourage the advancement of medical tourism.

It will also develop incentives that attract top-tier biotech companies to operate in The Bahamas, thereby bringing new jobs and opportunities to the Bahamian people.

“It can strengthen our local economy, and ensure that stem cell therapies, gene therapies and other promising regenerative therapies accessible in The Bahamas are properly monitored,” Dr. Darville said.

This new Bill will also establish a National Longevity and Regenerative Therapy Ethics Review Committee, which is separate from the Board.

The committee will ensure that these cutting-edge therapies and research programs are properly vetted, safe, ethical and conducted with scientific rigor with regard for emerging scientific developments worldwide.This Bill outlines processes for applications, approvals, registry, licensing, and monitoring. Regulations have been set, with certain prohibited procedures clearly outlined and consequences for offences stated.Provisions to protect patient rights and interests, including informed consent requirements, transparency in treatment protocols, and mechanisms for reporting adverse events, are also outlined in the Bill, among other measures.

“We on this side are excited about the potential of this Bill and the medical and financial opportunities it will bring to our country and ask colleagues on both sides of the political divide to support this Bill,” Dr. Darville urged parliament.

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services