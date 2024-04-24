Doan Cleare, confirmed as Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services

The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) in conjunction with the Ministry of National Security held an official ceremony and installation for Acting Commissioner Doan Cleare at the department of corrections, Fox Hill.

The ceremony and installation, held Monday, April 22, 2024 confirmed Mr. Cleare as Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Mr. Cleare said “training and re-training of officers is key to the department’s future.”

The Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, congratulated Mr, Cleare on his appointment on behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas.

From: Bahamas Information Services