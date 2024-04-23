Divorce Proceedings For Marital Rape

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis spoke with reporters on the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island on Monday.

Davis was asked about divorce proceedings for victims of marital rape. He said, “we have to find an answer to that. I’m in fact meeting with the officials in the judiciary to see how we can speed up those things. But in so far as making it easier to have a divorce in those situations, the law is there, it could be easy. The problem is most women they are abused in a sense that the abuse itself sort of disarm them from moving forward because of another fear, the fear of surviving. What will happen if I divorce? Where government has to come in, which we have been doing, is how we could support those persons if they reach a stage where they have to go but they’re concerned about maintenance, they’re concerned about survivability, government has to find the mechanism to ensure they have some safety net to be able to survive.”