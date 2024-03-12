Devynne Charlton hailed by SAC Alumni Association

From the desk of Dr. Anastasia Brown

President, SAC Alumni Association (SACAA)

On behalf of the St. Augustine’s College Alumni Association in The Bahamas, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Devynne Charlton on her remarkable achievement in setting the world record in the 60-meter hurdles. Her outstanding performance is a testament to her exceptional talent and hard work and a source of immense pride for our alma mater.

As a St. Augustine’s College (SAC) graduate, Miss Charlton has exemplified the values of excellence, perseverance, and dedication that we strive to instill in all our students. Her success on the global stage inspires current and future students, and demonstrates what can be achieved with determination and passion.

We are incredibly proud of Miss Charlton’s accomplishments and the positive representation she brings to her school and country. Her journey from SAC to breaking world records is a testament to the transformative power of education and the limitless potential of Bahamian talent.

As she continues to reach new heights in her athletic career, we want her to know that the entire SAC alumni community stands behind her, cheering her on every step of the way. May her future endeavors be filled with even greater achievements and continued success.

We believe that Deynne’s rallying a SAC chant ignited a fire within the SAC athletes during the last day of BAISS on Friday, March 8, 2024. With Devynne’s words ringing in their ears, SAC athletes took to the track with a renewed sense of purpose, leaving everything they had on the field.

As the final events concluded and the scores were tallied, St. Augustine’s College emerged victorious, reclaiming the BAISS championship title once again. The stadium erupted in cheers as SAC athletes embraced each other in celebration – their triumph – a testament to the power of unity, perseverance, and the unwavering support of their alumni, like Devynne Charlton.

In that moment of victory, Devynne’s shoutout to her alma mater had inspired her fellow SACERS to greatness. It reaffirmed the enduring bond between SAC and its proud alumni, a bond that would continue to fuel success for generations to come.

Once again, congratulations to Devynne, on this historic milestone. She has made us all proud!