Derelict Vehicles Removal Update

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Vaughn Miller was on hand recently for the removal of derelict vehicles in the Southern Heights Community Park. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) and Urban Renewal.

Minister Miller spoke with reporters about the initiative and provided contact information for the derelict vehicle hotline. He said, “this is a beautiful green space. Who would even think of violating this? But this is a common trend in our country, particularly in New Providence. We have several numbers that persons can call one of which is 322-8037. We’re also asking persons to visit the urban centers in their area if they see anything and they wish to report it.”

DEHS Acting Director, Launa Williams said the vehicles would be crushed and exported out of the country. “We’re here to collect those vehicles that have been identified and they will in turn by turned over to our haulers who are responsible for crushing the vehicles and having them exported out of country. Some of the vehicles that you would see around us are not, as we would consider, derelict or end of life vehicles, those vehicles will be taken back to the facility on Harold Road at the Department of Environmental Health Services.”

For his part, Minister of State for the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, who also witnessed the exercise appealed to members of the public to report persons placing derelict vehicles on public spaces.