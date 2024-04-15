CORNÈR BANK swings into success with Inaugural Gold Invitational 

L-R are Greg Moss, Ocean Club Golf Course; Christine Russell, CEO of Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited; 1st place winners Glen Ward and Mauro Casu, Cornèr Bank’s Head of Operations; Vittorio Cornaro, CEO for Cornèr Bank Head Office.

Cornèr Bank recently hosted its first-ever Golf Invitational at the prestigious Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island. The event brought together valued clients for a day of friendly competition, networking and enjoying breathtaking ocean views.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and positive feedback from our inaugural Client Golf Invitational,” said Christine Russell, CEO of Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited. “This event provided a fantastic platform to connect with clients and friends on a personal level and demonstrate our commitment to building and nurturing strong relationships.”

The tournament’s format, a two-man scramble, ensured an inclusive and engaging experience for golfers of all skill levels. Against the backdrop of azure Bahamian waters and swaying palms, participants enjoyed an afternoon of golf in paradise, followed by an awards ceremony and a enjoyable cocktail reception, where individual achievements and overall team success were celebrated in style.

The top honors for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams were secured by Glen Ward and Mauro Casu, CornèrBank’s Head of Operations, Ulrich Filser and Adriane Von Eckardstein and Mario Carey and Bill Casele, respectively.

Additionally, Adriane Von Eckardstein clinched the coveted titles for Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive for the ladies, while George White and Andrew Benjamin demonstrated their prowess for the men.

Building Relationships on and off the Course

Beyond the competition, the Corner Bank Client Golf Invitational provided an exceptional opportunity for clients and bank representatives to strengthen existing relationships and foster new connections.

Vittorio Cornaro, CEO for Cornèr Bank Head Office in Lugano, Switzerland, who also played in the tournament, expressed, “The success of our first-ever Golf Invitational underscores Cornèr Bank’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections and delivering exceptional experiences for our valued clients. This event exemplifies our dedication to building lasting partnerships both on and off the course.”

Cornèr Bank extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants of the inaugural Client Golf Invitational and eagerly anticipates making this prestigious event an annual tradition, further cementing its commitment to excellence and leadership in the Bahamian financial services market.

Source: Concepts Marketing

More photo highlights below:

L-R are Vittorio Cornaro, CEO for Cornèr Bank Head Office; 2nd place winners Bill Casele and Mario Carey; Christine Russell, CEO of Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited; Greg Moss, Ocean Club Golf Course.

Photos by Ronnie ArcherL-R are Christine Russell, CEO of Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited; 2nd place winners Adriane Von Eckardstein and Ulrich Filser; Vittorio Cornaro, CEO for Cornèr Bank Head Office and Greg Moss, Ocean Club Golf Course.