The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Global Chaplaincy Center honoured six community leaders over the weekend for their contribution to society. Among the honourees were Bishop Walter and Minalee Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries; Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings as well as Anamae Delancy and Deidre Finlayson. Global Chaplaincy Center President, Dr. Marie McDonald said, “they are […]