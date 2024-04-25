BUT President On EMR High School Brawl

President of the Bahamas Union Of Teachers, Belinda Wilson spoke with ZNS News on Thursday about a brawl that took place at the Eight Mile Rock High School on Monday.

According to Wilson union officials have met with teachers at the school and have voiced their concerns on security to Ministry of Education officials on Grand Bahama. Wilson shared the new measures that are planned to improve security at the school. She said, “they’ve begun to put some measures in place. So there will be two police officers at the campus. They will increase the complement of security officers, an additional administrator is being sought and there are other measures that are being considered. We will continue having our dialogue with the Acting Deputy Director, the police, the parents, the school administrators, the teachers and our union officers that are there and are on the ground.”