Water Tower Upgrades In The Pipeline

At a ceremony showcasing recent renovations carried out at the Queen’s Staircase, also known as the sixty six steps, Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis revealed that plans are in the works to also upgrade the water tower at Fort Fincastle.

Davis said, “as a nation blessed with a historic past we stand to gain so much from a new era of heritage tourism. Here we have the sixty six steps but I can easily name sixty six more historical sites on the island of New Providence alone.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Joy Jibrilu also spoke at the ceremony. She highlighted the point that cultural travel is the third fastest growing travel category. “Research tells is that today’s travelers are increasingly seeking out authentic and meaningful experiences that allow them to connect with the destinations they visit on a deeper level and cultural heritage sites like the Queen’s Staircase play a role in providing those authentic experiences. In fact, museums and cultural sites make up the third fastest growing travel category for 2024 at 17.9% projected growth globally. Meanwhile culture and heritage is the second largest leisure package category being purchased by travels after sun and sea,” she said.

Renovations conducted at the Queen’s Staircase cost of approximately $200,000.